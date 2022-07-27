Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after buying an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Snap-on by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Snap-on by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 705.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,870 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap-on Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE SNA opened at $215.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.60.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
