Versor Investments LP Buys 10,616 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 235,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AL. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

