Versor Investments LP Makes New $788,000 Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $96,615.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $96,615.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,169,255 shares of company stock valued at $46,842,249. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.59.

S opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.