Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 142.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryder System Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

NYSE:R opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.