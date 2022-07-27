Versor Investments LP Increases Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

