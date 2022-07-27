Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $8,178,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Medpace by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $3,352,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MEDP opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.25. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

