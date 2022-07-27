abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,539 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,016 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $503,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,521 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.14.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

