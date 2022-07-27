Timken (TKR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Timken to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Timken has set its FY22 guidance at $5.00-5.40 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Timken to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21. Timken has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Timken by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,882,000 after purchasing an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Timken by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Timken by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 103,129 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

