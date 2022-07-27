abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,126 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX opened at $244.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

