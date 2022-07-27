abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 28,933 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

NYSE CI opened at $274.83 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $282.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

