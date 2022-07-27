abrdn plc Has $28.31 Million Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 811,082 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,723 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $28,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 123.4% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 90,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 49,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Price Performance

Cryoport stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.12. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYRX. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.