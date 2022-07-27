abrdn plc Sells 20,978 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,978 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %

ISRG stock opened at $216.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.86. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

