abrdn plc Has $30.68 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Booking by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,795.80 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,965.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,170.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 145.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.10.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.