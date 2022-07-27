Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT stock opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

