FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 436,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $181,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Home Depot by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $298.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.52. The company has a market cap of $306.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

