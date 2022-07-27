Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Trimmed by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

