Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,143,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Waste Connections by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 138,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Waste Connections by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.