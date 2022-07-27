Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $116.76, but opened at $110.51. Dorman Products shares last traded at $110.77, with a volume of 752 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DORM. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,698 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 280,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dorman Products by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.33.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.