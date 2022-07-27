2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.33. 2U shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 17,216 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

2U Trading Down 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $702.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,586,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,342,000 after acquiring an additional 399,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 397,314 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,542,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

