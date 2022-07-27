SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.63. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 6 shares.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

