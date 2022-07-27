IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Gap Down to $393.51

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $393.51, but opened at $379.89. IDEXX Laboratories shares last traded at $377.64, with a volume of 2,639 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.25.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.42 and a 200 day moving average of $450.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,560,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.