Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Down to $48.17

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.17, but opened at $46.37. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 575 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBCAA shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $921.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.