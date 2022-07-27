APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Up to $32.41

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.41, but opened at $33.39. APA shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 47,639 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on APA from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

APA Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 4.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,094,000 after purchasing an additional 820,623 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in APA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,123,000 after purchasing an additional 356,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in APA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in APA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,564,000 after buying an additional 414,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

