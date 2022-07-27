908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Down to $21.06

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.06, but opened at $20.31. 908 Devices shares last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 129 shares.

908 Devices Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 908 Devices

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

In related news, VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $100,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 16,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $333,043.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 942,612 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,614.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $100,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 908 Devices by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after buying an additional 727,729 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,210,000 after acquiring an additional 486,533 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 242,968 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in 908 Devices by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 196,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

