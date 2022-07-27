Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.25. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 346 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genesis Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $631.95 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company's revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.88%.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,329,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,743,000 after purchasing an additional 595,314 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares during the period.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

