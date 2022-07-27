Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $5.68

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.43. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 343 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $858.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.