Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Gap Down to $32.75

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $31.39. Cowen shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 1,123 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $902.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Cowen by 66.7% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

