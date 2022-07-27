Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Up to $3.25

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.35. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 3,726 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,759.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sarcos Technology and Robotics news, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 15,000 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,315 shares in the company, valued at $225,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,043.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $232,400. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

