Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Up to $7.27

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

In other Berry news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,739,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,151,743.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $6,136,487.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,739,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,151,743.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,607,222 shares of company stock valued at $40,914,098 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Berry by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Berry by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

