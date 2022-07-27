APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Up to $32.41

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.41, but opened at $33.39. APA shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 47,639 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

APA Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 4.06.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Insider Activity

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,094,000 after purchasing an additional 820,623 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in APA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,123,000 after buying an additional 356,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,564,000 after acquiring an additional 414,886 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

