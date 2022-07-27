Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,387.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,898,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $660,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,387.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,862 shares of company stock worth $6,282,815.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Coursera Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

COUR stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

