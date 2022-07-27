Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $15.95

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $16.43. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 3,860 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,092 shares of company stock valued at $86,233. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Further Reading

