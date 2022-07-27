Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $11.05

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $10.23. Open Lending shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 13,571 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Open Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Open Lending Trading Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Open Lending by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $3,603,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Open Lending by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 23,489 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 264,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

