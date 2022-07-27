Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $14.09

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.09, but opened at $14.51. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 2,904 shares changing hands.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sendas Distribuidora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

About Sendas Distribuidora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

