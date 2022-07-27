Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $14.09

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.09, but opened at $14.51. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 2,904 shares changing hands.
Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Sendas Distribuidora Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.
About Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
