abrdn plc Sells 129,836 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129,836 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $30,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 151,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $10,378,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.2 %

FE stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.