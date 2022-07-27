abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,715 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $20,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 43,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 3.1 %

OMAB stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 7.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 233.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMAB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.