abrdn plc Sells 32,715 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,715 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.82% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $20,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMAB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.74%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

