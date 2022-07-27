AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Cut by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 326,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $21,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($122.89) to £111 ($133.73) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.51) to £115 ($138.55) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.51) to £130 ($156.63) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

