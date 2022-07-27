Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $21,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

