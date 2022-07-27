abrdn plc Sells 74,649 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

abrdn plc cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,649 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $122.24.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

