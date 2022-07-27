abrdn plc Buys 80,847 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,847 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Endava were worth $21,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 17.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 92.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.21. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

