abrdn plc Sells 208,520 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,520 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of Kroger worth $27,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $236,958,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $76,540,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,415,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

