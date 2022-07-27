abrdn plc Has $299.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,951,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,671 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $299,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

