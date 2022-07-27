Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 135.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

