Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,769 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $168,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,416,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,106,000 after purchasing an additional 68,189 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.94. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

