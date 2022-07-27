Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,672 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,672 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $178,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

