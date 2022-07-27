iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

