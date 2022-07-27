Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $174.68 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,741 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $174,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Tower by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,397,000 after purchasing an additional 563,327 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 109.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,151,000 after buying an additional 563,028 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $258.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.52 and a 200-day moving average of $247.62. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.56.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

