Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $8.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.57.

ALGN stock opened at $251.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.55. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,524,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

