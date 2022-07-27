Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,601,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $173,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 480,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $115.34.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.